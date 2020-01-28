Super Junior donate 10,000 masks for youths and children in light of Coronavirus threats

On January 29, the Community Chest of Korea revealed that Super Junior recently donated a total of 10,000 masks for youths and children in light of the current threats of the Coronavirus.



Super Junior's side stated, "With the new Coronavirus spreading to Korea, we decided to extend a helping hand toward children whose immune systems are still developing, as well as youths who are more active outdoors. It's a small effort, but we hope that it will still help."

The masks will be distributed to youths and children throughout South Korea. Meanwhile, Super Junior recently made a comeback with their 9th full repackaged album, 'Timeless'.