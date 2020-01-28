Actor Yang Se Jong to return as a cameo on 'Dr. Romantic 2' after making his small-screen debut on season 1

Actor Yang Se Jong will be returning as a special cameo on SBS's 'Dr. Romantic' season 2!

Drama fans know that the rising star actor actually made his small-screen debut through SBS's 'Dr. Romantic' season 1 which aired back in 2016. Thanks to his performance on 'Dr. Romantic' season 1, Yang Se Jong quickly moved on to bigger roles such as 'Temperature of Love', 'Still 17', 'My Country', and more, earning the title of one of the nation's new heartthrobs.

Yang Se Jong will be participating in the filming for his cameo appearance on 'Dr. Romantic 2' this February 1. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out which episode will feature Yang Se Jong's return!

Meanwhile, 'Dr. Romantic' season 2 airs every Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:40 PM KST.