Sulli's brother further claims that their father never attended the burial

Sulli's brother has come forward with more accusations against their father.

On January 19, the late f(x) member's brother took to social media and uploaded several KakaoTalk screenshot containing some messages sent by the sibling's father. According to the brother, the father has been preying on Sulli's remaining wealth and assets by falsely claiming intimacy with the family members, with reason that he has never even visited his late daughter's grave.





In the screenshots, the father had uploaded an image taken from the graveyard, followed by the statement: "This is proof that I went to Milyang, where Jinri is. I went twice. For all witnesses to the truth, ask Church (anonymous)'s Brother (anonymous) couple and Brother (anonymous)."



Once more, the brother retorted, saying that the father has not even attended the burial ceremony and that the photo had been taken by somebody else.

"This is not even funny. How can you even try to cope with someone else's photo. Stop lying," wrote back the brother. "Is it not the truth that we have grown under the care of a single mother without a father? Stop saying things solely from your own perspectives."

The brother further asserted that the father wishes to benefit from their property without paying for the inheritance tax. He added, "Are you not ashamed as a member of the church? Sell the house that one has bought with the money earned painfully all their life for the inheritance money? I'm not going to sell it."

Sulli's brother had publicly announced just a day ago that their father has never visited the late singer's grave. It is suspected that the above KakaoTalk conversation took place soon after the spread of the news regarding the accusation.

