Sulli's brother expresses anger about father's alleged interest in late idol's property

Sulli's brother expressed anger about their father's alleged interest in the late idol's property.



Sulli passed away suddenly in October of last year, saddening the K-pop community around the world. Unfortunately, it seems there's been ongoing conflict in her family as her older brother expressed negative feelings about the way his father has been handling his sister's death. The former f(x) member's brother said on social media:





"I want to carry the sadness of my younger sister's death on my own, so how can someone who's our father talk about problems related to her property to acquaintances when he hasn't even visited my younger sister's grave... If we're strangers, let's just live please live like strangers."





He also shared a screenshot of a message allegedly sent by their father to acquaintances. Their father's message states that he's been in conflict with Sulli's mother about her money and property, and he's praying to use the money to benefit society.



What are your thoughts on the controversy?

