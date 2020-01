DISPATCH

Seolhyun has stunned netizens with her elegant look at a Bottega Veneta photo call event on January 6th at Pangyo, Bundang-gu, Gyeonggi-do Seongnam-si.

The star is seen wearing a long white wrap-around dress with silver hoops. The minimal makeup look highlights her natural beauty as she posed for photo opportunities at the event.

What do you think of Seolhyun's look?