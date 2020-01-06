Sleepy reveals edgy MV for his new track 'Justice' in midst of drama with former label TS Entertainment

Rapper Sleepy has been releasing music in the midst of his drama with his former label TS Entertainment.
The hard-hitting track titled "Justice" seems to directly reflect on his current situation and accentuates his flow.
Check it out above!
