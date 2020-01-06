Red Velvet's Wendy to be absent from Japan Tour

On January 6, Red Velvet published an announcement stating that Wendy will be absent from their Japan tour, "Red Velvet Arena Tour in Japan - La Rouge" due to her injuries.

The full announcement reads:

“Thank you for always supporting Red Velvet.

This is an announcement regarding “Red Velvet Arena Tour in Japan - La Rouge” that will start from January 11.

Red Velvet’s Wendy sustained severe injuries after falling off the stage during a music show rehearsal last year, and thus will not be able to join this tour.

This tour will be held by the remaining 4 members, Irene, Seulgi, Joy and Yeri.

We would like to apologize to everyone who were looking forward to Wendy’s performance, as well as those who are inconvenienced and upset about this news.

With Wendy’s absence for the tour, we will be providing ticket refund to those who wish to.

We will keep you informed about Wendy’s plans to resume activities in Japan.

We appreciate your continued support for Wendy and Red Velvet.”

Wendy previously sustained severe fractures in her cheekbone and pelvis after falling off the stage during "2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon". She was rushed to the emergency and has been receiving treatment for her injuries ever since.

We wish Wendy a speedy recovery and the remaining members to have a successful tour.