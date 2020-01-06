10

4

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Former Dal Shabet member Serri celebrates the group’s 9th Anniversary

On January 6, former Dal Shabet member Serri updated her instagram with a group photo to celebrate their 9th Anniversary since debut.

In the post, Serri writes:

DARLING, it’s Dal Shabet’s 9th Anniversary~~!!

Thank you for not forgetting about it and congratulating us ㅠ____ㅠ♡ you guys are the best!

I will be thinking about what to do with our members when we meet for our 9th Anniversary.”


Fans also respond to her post congratulating them and cheering them on, "Congratulations! I will always be by your side.", "Congratulations on Dal Shabet's 9th Anniversary! I miss Dal Shabet ㅜㅜ I miss Serri."

Congratulations Dal Shabet!

