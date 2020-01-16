10

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Red Velvet unable to perform at '2020 Korean Singers Festival' due to members health

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet are unable to perform at the '2020 Korean Singers' Festival' due to the members' health.

According to an announcement on Red Velvet's fan cafe, some of the members have come down with flu symptoms, and the girl group will not be able to perform at the scheduled filming today at the event. Yeri previously revealed she and Irene have been sick. 

In other news, Red Velvet's Wendy is currently recovering after suffering facial, pelvis, and wrist injuries during practice for the 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' last month.

Stay tuned for updates on the Red Velvet members. 

Dumbuya_Isatou1,173 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

Ohhh sorry get well soon

