Red Velvet, TWICE, MAMAMOO, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, & Kim Chung Ha to perform at 'The Fact Music Awards'

On January 29, the upcoming, 2nd annual 'The Fact Music Awards' announced its second lineup of performing artists - 6 top female artists from 2019.

Previously, 'The Fact Music Awards' confirmed that the first lineup of performing artists would include: Super Junior, NU'EST, MONSTA X, Stray Kids, The Boyz, N.Flying, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and IZ. Now, top trending female artists including Red Velvet, TWICE, MAMAMOO, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, and Kim Chung Ha will be joining the lineup, hinting at an even more exciting year of festivities.

Meanwhile, the 2nd annual 'The Fact Music Awards' is set to take place on February 29 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

