SF9's Chani gets kisses after he says he hates skinship from members

SF9's Chani says he hates skinship from his fellow members.



On the January 7th episode of 'Idol Room', the SF9 members revealed they felt Chani was kind of cold towards them. He explained, "I don't like skinship. Isn't it weird for my members to kiss me?" Dawon then said, "Body touches are okay, but kisses are not."



Chani explained, "Spit gets on my face with kisses." He was then given the mission to receive a ton of kisses on the cheek, and after it was completed, he asked, "Can I get a tissue?"



In other news, SF9 recently made a comeback with "Good Guy".