Rumors
5 minutes ago

Recent BTS practice photos have fans speculating that they're preparing to perform at the Grammys

Recent BTS practice photos have fans speculating that the group will be performing at the Grammys!

BTS's official Instagram account recently revealed a series of pictures showing the boys practicing for a performance in Los Angeles. However, some fans noticed that the practice area that they're captured in is quite similar with the same curtains to that of previous Grammy performance rehearsals. 

As for why BTS's logo would be on the floor, it is because they brought their own Marley floor to practice on.

What do you think? 

