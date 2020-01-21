Recent BTS practice photos have fans speculating that they're preparing to perform at the Grammys

Recent BTS practice photos have fans speculating that the group will be performing at the Grammys!

BTS's official Instagram account recently revealed a series of pictures showing the boys practicing for a performance in Los Angeles. However, some fans noticed that the practice area that they're captured in is quite similar with the same curtains to that of previous Grammy performance rehearsals.

Do y’all see the curtains in the back? Yeah that’s the Grammy rehearsal room pic.twitter.com/lSidUFbGx6 — zara⁷ (@juicytae_) January 20, 2020

As for why BTS's logo would be on the floor, it is because they brought their own Marley floor to practice on.

This looks like they brought their own Marley floor to LA. Its a type of flooring you roll out to make the ground suitable for dancing. Only certain types shoes or soles or bare feet are allowed on it. + pic.twitter.com/tgUSckNAH0 — Miche⁷ (@MicheBangtan) January 20, 2020

What do you think?