'Parasite' actress Park So Dam was spotted posing for a picture with actress Charlize Theron.

Park So Dam posted the pictures to her personal Instagram on January 21st with the caption "OMG". The two stars are seen chummily posing for the camera while Park So Dam looks like the picture of happiness. The photos were taken at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in which 'Parasite' won an award.



Check out more pictures below!