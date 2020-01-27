Pentagon to release their first full-length album

Pentagon has announced that they will be releasing their first full-length album!
The group recently uploaded a motion teaser to their official Twitter account. Check out the teaser below and stay tuned for more updates!
10
2
Pentagon has announced that they will be releasing their first full-length album!
The group recently uploaded a motion teaser to their official Twitter account. Check out the teaser below and stay tuned for more updates!
1
im disgusted that yanan wont be on their FIRST full length album like thats something all members should be apart of he literally said he wants to come back to ptg SO LET HIM COME BACK CUBE
Log in to comment