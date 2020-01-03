'New Journey to the West 7' cast members open up during last filming

The cast members of 'New Journey to the West 7' opened up to each other during their last filming.



During their last filming for the tvN variety show, the members discussed their feelings on the end of the season. Kang Ho Dong expressed, "Let's go forever. We argue, get mad, and misunderstand each other sometimes, but let's go forever."



Kyuhyun added, "I'm glad I'm spending the last day with my hyungs. I like that the season is going on long, but I'm going to miss it," Song Min Ho said, "I want to do 'New Journey to the West' every week. I love it when filming comes every 2 weeks. It's a healing time. I gain strength, and it's so regrettable that it's ending."





Have you been watching 'New Journey to the West 7'?