9

7

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'New Journey to the West 7' cast members open up during last filming

AKP STAFF

The cast members of 'New Journey to the West 7' opened up to each other during their last filming.

During their last filming for the tvN variety show, the members discussed their feelings on the end of the season. Kang Ho Dong expressed, "Let's go forever. We argue, get mad, and misunderstand each other sometimes, but let's go forever."

Kyuhyun added, "I'm glad I'm spending the last day with my hyungs. I like that the season is going on long, but I'm going to miss it," Song Min Ho said, "I want to do 'New Journey to the West' every week. I love it when filming comes every 2 weeks. It's a healing time. I gain strength, and it's so regrettable that it's ending." 


Have you been watching 'New Journey to the West 7'?

  1. Kang Ho Dong
  2. Kyuhyun
  3. Song Min Ho (Mino)
  4. NEW JOURNEY TO THE WEST 7
2 6,358 Share 56% Upvoted

4

81023,200 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Tomorrow I will watch the last episode :( Hope we can get a season 8 with AJH

Share

0

daeoable266 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

I hope it can become a fixed show!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, Epik High
Big Bang to hit up '2020 Coachella'!
13 hours ago   188   126,729

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND