Model Han Hye Jin made her new years greeting through Instagram on January 2nd with the caption: "Happy new year everyone! Be healthier and happier in 2020."













The pictures shows Han Hye Jin's gorgeous bob hair cut as she MC's and end of the year show.



Netizens have been raving over the new look, stating:

"The bob cut suits her so well."

"She really is our nation's top model."

"Her hair is so pretty."

What do you think of Han Hye Jin's new look?