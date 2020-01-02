Lee Hi makes first Instagram update since leaving YG

Lee Hi has made her first Instagram update since leaving her former label YG Entertainment.

The star uploaded a smiling shot to her personal Instagram on the 2nd holding a Dumbo pillow. Lee Hi is seen smiling brightly in the picture. The caption simply reads: "#2020".

Fans have been cheering Lee Hi on since her leave from YG, stating:

"Good for you for leaving"

"They didn't even let her release music."

"Please put out more songs! I love your voice."





