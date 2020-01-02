7

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

Lee Hi makes first Instagram update since leaving YG

Lee Hi has made her first Instagram update since leaving her former label YG Entertainment.

The star uploaded a smiling shot to her personal Instagram on the 2nd holding a Dumbo pillow. Lee Hi is seen smiling brightly in the picture. The caption simply reads: "#2020".

Fans have been cheering Lee Hi on since her leave from YG, stating: 

"Good for you for leaving" 

"They didn't even let her release music." 

"Please put out more songs! I love your voice."


What do you think will happen? 

Nova_REMIX881 pts
I hope she joins a company that will really promote her works, like BB4’s company or Heize’s company. I can’t wait to see her on stage again.

