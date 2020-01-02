Lee Hi makes first Instagram update since leaving YG

Lee Hi has made her first Instagram update since leaving her former label YG Entertainment.
The star uploaded a smiling shot to her personal Instagram on the 2nd holding a Dumbo pillow. Lee Hi is seen smiling brightly in the picture. The caption simply reads: "#2020".
Fans have been cheering Lee Hi on since her leave from YG, stating:
"Good for you for leaving"
"They didn't even let her release music."
"Please put out more songs! I love your voice."
What do you think will happen?
