Golfer Lee Bomi says her new sister-in-law Kim Tae Hee is as beautiful as she is kind

Professional golfer Lee Bomi complimented the personality of her new sister-in-law Kim Tae Hee.

The golfer married Kim Tae Hee's brother Lee Wan and appeared on the January 2nd episode of MBC's 'Section TV' where she openly talked about Kim Tae Hee. She stated: "I met Wan when I was going through a hared time. He really tried hard to comfort me. I was very touched and touched still."



She continued, stating: "I met Kim Tae Hee four times and her personality was so lovely that she seemed even more beautiful. Isn't she the most beautiful person in our nation?"



The newlywed couple is currently on their honeymoon in Korea and Japan.