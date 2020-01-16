6

NCT's Jaehyun invites you to a cup of coffee in his latest 'Elle' pictorial

NCT's Jaehyun wants to invite you to a cozy cup of coffee at home, in his latest solo pictorial with 'Elle' magazine!

During his interview, Jaehyun named casual things like enjoying coffee and listening to music as ways he like to relax when he's home, but also added, "In truth, I like to move around and be busy rather than staying still." 

Also touching on the topic of relationships between people, Jaehyun shared, "I try to be more attentive toward the people that I truly trust, and those who truly trust me. I think if you treat one another with sincerity, than those feelings will be delivered. I'm more likely to stay by someone's side and listen to them, rather than giving advice." 

hyunjinslips3 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

ugh. can he be more perfect?

that is literally his face. that he has every day

unbelievable

popularit1,208 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

ok but do yall know the reason this can even exist is because of johnnys dad without the bean falling on the rock and the hot water falling no coffee for this pictorial


