NCT's Jaehyun invites you to a cup of coffee in his latest 'Elle' pictorial

NCT's Jaehyun wants to invite you to a cozy cup of coffee at home, in his latest solo pictorial with 'Elle' magazine!

During his interview, Jaehyun named casual things like enjoying coffee and listening to music as ways he like to relax when he's home, but also added, "In truth, I like to move around and be busy rather than staying still."

Also touching on the topic of relationships between people, Jaehyun shared, "I try to be more attentive toward the people that I truly trust, and those who truly trust me. I think if you treat one another with sincerity, than those feelings will be delivered. I'm more likely to stay by someone's side and listen to them, rather than giving advice."