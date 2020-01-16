7

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Former X1 members Song Hyeong Jun & Kang Min Hee share an update with fans via SNS

On January 17, former X1 members Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee greeted fans via SNS for the first time in a while!

Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee each shared a set of adorable selcas via Starshipz's official SNS - an account dedicated to Starship Entertainment's trainees. It seems like the two former X1 members have returned to their original labels are are diving back into practice, before standing in front of fans again.

Make sure to follow Starshipz's official account below to stay up to date on Song Hyeong Jun, Kang Min Hee, and more! 

5 2,103 Share 58% Upvoted

minhee honestly doesn’t look well he suffered from stress enteritis and hyeongjun apparently fainted it’s unreal what those kids have to go through because of their fucked up companies I know it’s normal in kpop companies mostly don’t give a fuck about their trainees/idols feelings and decide everything on their own but it really does hurt to see it so blatantly

can dongpyo be next i miss him sm

BTS, V
BTS V confirms that he is working on New Music
5 hours ago   10   6,745
