Former X1 members Song Hyeong Jun & Kang Min Hee share an update with fans via SNS

On January 17, former X1 members Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee greeted fans via SNS for the first time in a while!

Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee each shared a set of adorable selcas via Starshipz's official SNS - an account dedicated to Starship Entertainment's trainees. It seems like the two former X1 members have returned to their original labels are are diving back into practice, before standing in front of fans again.





