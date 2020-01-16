MAMAMOO will be taking additional legal action against malicious commenters

On January 16, MAMAMOO's label RBW issued an official statement via the girl group's fan cafe, announcing their intentions to take additional legal action against malicious commenters.

RBW stated, "We will be filing additional lawsuits against malicious commenters. Recently, we have noted more damages inflicted against our artist MAMAMOO through the spread of ongoing false rumors and malicious content via various online and offline communities, and so we have come to the decision to pursue legal action once again."

Back in February of 2019, several malicious commenters responsible for making malicious, degrading, and harassing posts about MAMAMOO were sentenced to fines after being found guilty of defamation of character.



Finally, RBW declared, "Immediately after this notice, we will be responding to the posting and spread of all malicious content defaming our artist with strict legal action, with no settlements whatsoever."

