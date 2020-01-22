More details on 'Parasite' HBO TV series revealed by Bong Joon Ho

﻿ ﻿

Director Bong Joon Ho has revealed more details on the upcoming HBO TV series based on the widely-acclaimed film 'Parasite'.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bong told reporters that the series would tell a lot of stories that happened between the scenes of the movie. He stated: "With cinema, you're limited to a two-hour running time. But there were so many stories that I thought of that could happen in between the sequences you see in the film, and some background stories for each character. I really wanted to explore those ideas freely with a five- or six-hour film. You know, with Bergman's Fanny and Alexander, there's a theatrical version and there's a TV version."





He continued, "So with the TV series for Parasite, I think we'll be able to create a high-quality, expanded film."

Are you excited about the TV series?

