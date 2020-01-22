Netizens praise Seohyun's beauty after she makes update in Bali

Netizens have been praising Seohyun's growing beauty after her recent update at the Ritz Carlton in Bali.

The idol turned actress uploaded a series of gorgeous photos on her Instagram on January 22nd. Seohyun is seen wearing denim shorts and enjoying the warm weather while showing off her lithe figure.

She made it to trending news as netizens complimented her beauty, stating:

"Seohyun gets more sophisticated and prettier by the day."

"She's tall and has a great figure which makes all the clothes look good on her."

"So lucky to be that pretty."

Seohyun is currently starring in JTBC drama 'Hello Dracula'.



