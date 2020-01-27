Mixed Korean/Japanese traditional wrestler goes viral with photos from 'Vogue Korea' photoshoot

A mixed Korean/Japanese man who specializes in Ssireum (Traditional Korean folk wrestling) has gone viral for his handsome good looks.

Wrestler Son HeChan caught netizens by surprise with his top-class visuals in a photoshoot with 'Vogue Korea.' The hunky athletic star also showed off his perfect physique. The photos, which were taken last month, have now been revealed to the public via Vogue Korea's website.

Check out the rest of the images and a video of one of his Ssireum matches below!