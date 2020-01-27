5

1

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

Zico, Changmo, and Red Velvet top Instiz chart for the fourth week of January 2020

AKP STAFF

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of January (January 20 - January 26) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Zico - "Any Song" - 31,923 Points



2. Changmo - "METEOR" - 19,404 Points



3. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 14,570 Points



4. Baek Ye Rin - "Here I Am Again" - 8,671 Points



5. IU - "Blueming" - 8,534 Points



6. BTS - "Black Swan" - 8,210 Points



7. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 7,968 Points



8. Noel - "Late Night" - 7,268 Points



9. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The FLowers" - 6,303 Points



10. Paul Kim x Kim Chung Ha - "Loveship" - 5,332 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

  1. Zico
  2. BTS
  3. Jang Bum Joon
  4. Changmo
  5. IU
  6. Kim Chung Ha
  7. MAMAMOO
  8. Noel
  9. Paul Kim
  10. Red Velvet
  11. Baek Ye Rin
  12. INSTIZ
0 111 Share 83% Upvoted
Lee Soo Man
Lee Soo Man makes Billboard's '2020 Impact List'
18 hours ago   21   7,880

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND