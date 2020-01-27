Zico, Changmo, and Red Velvet top Instiz chart for the fourth week of January 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of January (January 20 - January 26) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Zico - "Any Song" - 31,923 Points









2. Changmo - "METEOR" - 19,404 Points









3. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 14,570 Points









4. Baek Ye Rin - "Here I Am Again" - 8,671 Points









5. IU - "Blueming" - 8,534 Points









6. BTS - "Black Swan" - 8,210 Points









7. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 7,968 Points









8. Noel - "Late Night" - 7,268 Points









9. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The FLowers" - 6,303 Points









10. Paul Kim x Kim Chung Ha - "Loveship" - 5,332 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

