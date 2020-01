Super Junior's Shindong has lost 30 kilograms (~66 pounds) so far and he says he's just getting started!

The popular star has announced that he wants to lose 11 more kilograms (~24 pounds) before he considers his weight loss goal finished!

Shindong has dropped from 116 kg to 99 kg (255 pounds to 218 pounds) in a span of nine weeks!

What do you think of Shindong's incredible transformation?