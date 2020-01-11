IZ*ONE's Nako spotted at the airport returning from Japan

On January 11, IZ*ONE's Nako was spotted at the Gimpo international airport returning from her Japan schedule.



Previously, it has been reported that IZ*ONE have reached an agreement to continue their activities. On January 10, the official social media accounts of the group have posted for the first time in 2 months. The group was on indefinite hiatus because of the vote-rigging controversy.

Fans are excited to see things moving but the group has yet to announce their comeback officially. Stay tuned for updates on IZ*ONE's official announcement.