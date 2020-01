Red Velvet's Joy updated her Instastory with pictures with Wendy.

On January 11, shortly after the group won the first place at MBC's 'Show! Music Core' Joy posted several pictures in black and white with Wendy on her Instastory. In a caption, she wrote, "I miss our angel" and heart emojis.

Red Velvet's latest release "Psycho" topped this week's 'Show! Music Core' without physical performance due to Wendy's injury.

Get well soon, Wendy!