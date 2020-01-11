7

Actress Kang So Ra shares her childhood dream was marrying a successful restaurant owner

Actress Kang So Ra revealed her childhood dream was to marry a successful restaurant owner. 


On the January 11th episode of Jtbc's 'Knowing Brothers', Kang So Ra channeled her inner foodie while sharing her childhood dream. She said, "When I was a child, I really wanted snacks other than regular meals. Well, people used to say when you want black bean noodles, you got to marry the owner. So I wanted to marry a successful restaurant owner so that I could have delicious things." 


The actress continued, "Now that I'm a little older, I thought of getting into the foodservice industry. But I think running a restaurant requires a lot of work. If I happen to pursue that dream, I want to do something like operating organic tteok(Korean rice cake)cafe."

Instead she married Heechul’s brother, Leeteuk 😂

