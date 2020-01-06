31

Posted by veryuyu

IZ*ONE reportedly to resume their activities

IZ*ONE have reached an agreement on continuing their activities.

On January 6, multiple music industry officials revealed that, “From what I know, IZ*ONE has reached an agreement on resuming their activities”.

Earlier last year, X1 and IZ*ONE’s activities were temporarily suspended after the producers of “PRODUCE X 101” and “PRODUCE 48” admitted to manipulating the votes and final line-up. During the emergency press conference that CJ ENM held on December 30 last year, the CEO Heo Min Hee officially apologized for the manipulation and will support the resumption of the two groups’ activities.

However, X1’s members’ agencies were unable to reach an unanimous agreement, and decided to disband the group.

On the other hand, IZ*ONE has agreed to resume their activities. The music industry officials also added that the continuation of IZ*ONE’s activities will be announced soon.

bubo52
1 hour ago
I just hope they keep going strong whatever happen in the future. They will get criticized a lot harder and maybe, just maybe, they will get different treatment from now on. Just look GDA completely nullified Izone and X1.

They have lot of potential and their chemistry as a team is really good, maybe they can get through it together until the end of their contract.

shunnedsloths
42 minutes ago

I really hope my girls are doing okay D: Please don't spread hate, they had no decision in fabricating the votes, if you want to lash out on someone it should be Mnet. These girls are innocent, they just wanted to follow their dreams....

