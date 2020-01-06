IZ*ONE reportedly to resume their activities

IZ*ONE have reached an agreement on continuing their activities.

On January 6, multiple music industry officials revealed that, “From what I know, IZ*ONE has reached an agreement on resuming their activities”.

Earlier last year, X1 and IZ*ONE’s activities were temporarily suspended after the producers of “PRODUCE X 101” and “PRODUCE 48” admitted to manipulating the votes and final line-up. During the emergency press conference that CJ ENM held on December 30 last year, the CEO Heo Min Hee officially apologized for the manipulation and will support the resumption of the two groups’ activities.

However, X1’s members’ agencies were unable to reach an unanimous agreement, and decided to disband the group.

On the other hand, IZ*ONE has agreed to resume their activities. The music industry officials also added that the continuation of IZ*ONE’s activities will be announced soon.