GOT7's JB is trending worldwide on Twitter.

At midnight KST on January 6, the special hashtag dedicated to JB - #IThinkILoveJB - trended worldwide as fans around the globe celebrated the member's birthday. Born in 1994, JB turned 26 today - 27 in Korean age. On GOT7's official SNS account, a special banner poster honored the JYP group leader's birthday.

Check out some cute, funny, and sweet posts shared by fans below. Happy birthday to JB!

The way he puts his heart and soul into his passion for self producing music , he’s a source of comfort for the fans and a lifeline that joins GOT7 together , a selfless leader and an inspiration who never stops thriving#IThinkILoveJBDay @GOT7Official pic.twitter.com/aYyq9k2lCv — Sαɱαɾ | (@SamarrWaqas1) January 5, 2020

Remember when Jaebeom said this to his mother Thank you for being born, becoming such a sweet son, a blessing to everyone and an amazing artist, Jaebeom #IThinkILoveJBDay #우린지금뽐스데이 pic.twitter.com/zB7lMQRp3a — 뽐 (@imjaebooms) January 5, 2020

yall lying if you say he doesn't have every single one of us wrapped around his finger #IThinkILoveJBDay#우린지금뽐스데이pic.twitter.com/0vL54eGhDs — jade!小草莓 (@teamjswang) January 5, 2020