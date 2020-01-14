Girls' Generation's Taeyeon teases album covers for 'Purpose'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has dropped teasers of her album cover for 'Purpose'.



Taeyeon is set to return with her second repackaged album 'Purpose' and title track "Dear Me", and she's taking on chic, city and comfy, home concepts.



Taeyeon's 'Purpose' releases on January 15 KST. Take a look at her album cover teaser images below and her music video teaser for "Dear Me" here if you missed it!



