News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon teases album covers for 'Purpose'

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has dropped teasers of her album cover for 'Purpose'.

Taeyeon is set to return with her second repackaged album 'Purpose' and title track "Dear Me", and she's taking on chic, city and comfy, home concepts. 

Taeyeon's 'Purpose' releases on January 15 KST. Take a look at her album cover teaser images below and her music video teaser for "Dear Me" here if you missed it!

-1

kingsejung 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

My pretty talented unni Tayeon fighting !

-1

Procrastinating 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Was there supposed to be some text in this article?

