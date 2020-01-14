BLACKPINK's Lisa is a flower among flowers for 'Elle Korea' magazine.



Lisa is the cover model for the February issue of 'Elle Korea', and she took on the pictorial's theme of 'flowers.' The BLACKPINK member commented, "This is the first time in my life I've seen so many flowers in one spot. It was beyond my expectations."



In her interview for the magazine, Lisa also spoke about her fellow BLACKPINK members. She expressed, "When I think about the time before our debut, I feel something like, 'We had a lot of fun practicing back then!' I'm the kind of person who always gets nervous before I get on stage, but when I see my members, I gain strength."



She talked about her role in the group offstage, saying, "I really like to play pranks and jokes. I work hard to have fun, be happy, and enjoy the day wherever I happen to be."



As for her appearance as a mentor on the Chinese survival show 'Idol Producer', Lisa said, "I want to share everything I've learned until now and help people."



Take a look at Lisa's photos from 'Elle Korea' below.