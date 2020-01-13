Girls' Generation's Taeyeon drops melancholy MV teaser for 'Dear Me' & teaser images

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has dropped her music video teaser for "Dear Me".
In the MV teaser, Taeyeon sings a melancholy ballad in a darkened room. "Dear Me" is a track from the Girls' Generation member's upcoming repackaged album 'Purpose', which drops on January 15 KST.
Watch Taeyeon's "Dear Me" MV teaser above and her latest teaser images below.
