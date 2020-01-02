Younha tries to hold on in 'Dark Cloud' MV teaser

4

Younha has revealed her music video teaser for "Dark Cloud".

In the MV teaser, the singer tries to hold onto someone who wants to leave her life. "Dark Cloud" is the title song of Younha's upcoming fifth mini album 'Unstable Mindset', which drops on January 6 KST.

Check out Younha's "Dark Cloud" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

