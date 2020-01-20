6

F.T. Island's Hongki to release new song while serving in military

F.T. Island's Hongki is treating fans to a new single while he continues his military service.

His agency FNC Entertainment revealed that he will be releasing upcoming single "Mixtape" on February 5, adding that the singer had prepared the song while thinking of his fans prior to his enlistment.

Meanwhile, Hongki enlisted in the army on September 30. Shortly after enlistment, he reached out to fans, assuring them that he was doing well in the military and adding, "Thanks to the wisdom I have obtained over 20 years of living, I haven't experienced any problems."


Stay tuned for more news about Hongki's new single.

Banjjag0 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

Can he do that? Because I remember when Big Bang put out a song when TOP was in the military and it was a really big deal because he wasn't allowed to get money any other way then the military

