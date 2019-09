F.T Island's Hongki has enlisted for his compulsory military service.





The idol reported for duty at the army's 21st Infantry Division boot camp in Yanggu, Gangwon Province in the afternoon of September 30 KST.



He held a special fan meeting for roughly 500 fans prior to his enlistment, leaving them with a final greeting of "I will return healthfully."



Meanwhile, Hongki debuted in 2007 as the frontman of F.T. Island and is the first member to enlist.