Sik-K attends Paris Fashion Week; walks runway for U.S. menswear brand Off-White

Sik-K made a special appearance during Paris Fashion Week!

The rapper not only attended American designer Heron Preston's show, but also appeared as a runway model for luxury fashion label Off-White's 'Tornado Warning' collection.

On the day of the Off-White show, Sik-K took to his personal Instagram account to share images of him on the runway, thanking Off-White's creative director Virgil Abloh for the opportunity. He later also shared images of him with Heron Preston, writing, "2020 Heron Preston show was fire! Thank you, Heron Preston, for inviting me!"



Meanwhile, Sik-K recently completed his 'FL1P' world tour, having played shows in the United States, Canada, Australia, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, and Indonesia.

