6

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Sik-K attends Paris Fashion Week; walks runway for U.S. menswear brand Off-White

AKP STAFF

Sik-K made a special appearance during Paris Fashion Week

The rapper not only attended American designer Heron Preston's show, but also appeared as a runway model for luxury fashion label Off-White's 'Tornado Warning' collection.

On the day of the Off-White show, Sik-K took to his personal Instagram account to share images of him on the runway, thanking Off-White's creative director Virgil Abloh for the opportunity. He later also shared images of him with Heron Preston, writing, "2020 Heron Preston show was fire! Thank you, Heron Preston, for inviting me!"

Meanwhile, Sik-K recently completed his 'FL1P' world tour, having played shows in the United States, Canada, Australia, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, and Indonesia.

  1. Sik-K
0 558 Share 86% Upvoted
Choi Woo Sik, Park So Dam
‘Parasite’ makes SAG awards history
3 hours ago   9   1,625
ATEEZ
ATEEZ's Seonghwa Being Teased by the Members
15 hours ago   21   29,214

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND