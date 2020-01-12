0

Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun to hold a fan meeting to keep the promise

DSP Media's Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun, who recently promoted as members of project group X1, are on the move to hold a fan meeting as promised. 

On January 13, an insider has revealed they both are looking for a venue to host the event as promised during their V Live broadcast on January 11

During their live stream, they have thanked the fans and promised to greet One Its in person via fan event if the broadcast surpassed 100 million hearts. Fans' expectations are higher than ever, and it seems Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun are doing their best to meet up to the expectation. 

Stay tuned for more updates.

