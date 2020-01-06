Younha unveils ‘Dark Cloud’ MV



On January 6, soloist Younha released her mini album “UNSTABLE MINDSET”.

This album is a continuation of her other album “STABLE MINDSET” that was released July last year.

"Dark Cloud" is the title song for this mini album, and the song features elements of modern rock and electronic music.

Among the other songs in this album, BTS’s RM features in the opening track “Winter Flower”. RM also co-wrote the lyrics for this song with Younha and singer-songwriter Eden. The lyrics of this song express how flowers that bloom in harsh winter grow in a difficult but beautiful way.

Check out her MV above!