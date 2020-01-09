Girls' Generation's YoonA attracts attention with a boxy suit look at JIMMY CHOO X YK JEONG event

﻿ ﻿ NEWS1

Girls' Generation's YoonA was spotted wearing a unique suited ensemble at a JIMMY CHOO X YK JEONG event in Seoul on January 9th.

Although the star was wearing some uniques styling choice, netizens agreed that she completely rocked the look during her photo opp, leading her to make trending headlines.

Netizen comments include:

"This is only pretty because YoonA is wearing it."

"Because she's tall and has good proportions, she looks good wearing anything."

"The overfit is actually really cute."

What do you think of YoonA's look?