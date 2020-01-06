EXO's Baekhyun to release OST Part.1 for SBS drama 'Dr. Romantic 2', 'I'm In Love With You'

EXO's Baekhyun will be taking part in the first OST of SBS's new Mon-Tues drama series, 'Dr. Romantic' season 2!

Baekhyun's OST Part.1, titled "I'm In Love With You" (literal translation), is set for release this January 7at 6 PM KST, in light of the drama's anticipated premiere this week. The OST is a gentle ballad genre, mingling soft piano and guitar sounds with Baekhyun's soothing vocals.

Meanwhile, 'Dr. Romantic' season 2 starring Han Suk Gyu, Ahn Hyo Seob, Lee Sung Kyung, and more airs every Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:40 PM KST.

