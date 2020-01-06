16

Posted by beansss

EXO's Baekhyun to release OST Part.1 for SBS drama 'Dr. Romantic 2', 'I'm In Love With You'

EXO's Baekhyun will be taking part in the first OST of SBS's new Mon-Tues drama series, 'Dr. Romantic' season 2!

Baekhyun's OST Part.1, titled "I'm In Love With You" (literal translation), is set for release this January 7at 6 PM KST, in light of the drama's anticipated premiere this week. The OST is a gentle ballad genre, mingling soft piano and guitar sounds with Baekhyun's soothing vocals. 

Meanwhile, 'Dr. Romantic' season 2 starring Han Suk Gyu, Ahn Hyo Seob, Lee Sung Kyung, and more airs every Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:40 PM KST. 

Kkkpopvvv
14 minutes ago

All EXO members are so talented their osts are so good I hope the other members do more osts too.

nunyabsnss
22 minutes ago

Can't get enough of them honey vocals, I'm excited. He's gonna slay it as always.

