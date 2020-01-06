Stray Kids join final performing lineup for the '2020 Gaon Chart Music Awards'

Rookie boy group Stray Kids and Vibe's Yoon Min Soo will be joining the final performing artist lineup of the '9th Gaon Chart Music Awards'!

Previously, the upcoming '2020 Gaon Chart Music Awards' revealed that artists such as MONSTA X, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, NCT Dream, N.Flying, Ben, Bolbbalgan4, Kim Chung Ha, Kassy, and Jang Hye Jin would be performing at the ceremony, set to take place on January 8 at 7 PM KST.

Make sure to catch the '9th Gaon Chart Music Awards', airing live from the Janmsil Indoor Arena via Mnet and 'V Live'!