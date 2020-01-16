12

GOT7 recreate a throwback poster from their 'Girls, Girls, Girls' era for their 6th fan meeting!

GOT7 have decided to go for a #Throwback concept for their upcoming 6th fan meeting, 'One Upon A Time - That Winter When We Loved'!

Fans were immediately able to tell that the GOT7 members chose to completely mimic one of their debut concept photos from way back in 2014, not only recreating their hair styles and fashion styles, but even the poses, down to the smallest detail!

Meanwhile, GOT7's upcoming 6th fan meeting will take place on March 14 at Korea University's Hwajung Tiger Dome. Can you tell the difference between the '2014 version' and the '2020 version'?

