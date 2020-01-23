Who Wore it Better? BTS's Jin vs EXO's Sehun

We're back with the latest round of Who Wore It Better! This time, we're comparing two dashing male idols for a change of pace! This edition features BTS's Jin and EXO's Sehun!





Both handsome idols were seen on separate occasions wearing an elegant ensemble from Berluti 2020 S/S collection. Both idols are well known for their broad shoulders, princely demeanor, and trendiness, but just who, out of the two, wore it better?



JIN

﻿ ﻿ OSEN

It seems that Jin wasn't the only member to take pieces from the Berluti 2020 S/S collection, as you can see Jungkook donning a similar outfit. Jin is a "worldwide handsome" visual, so when he cleaned up for a red carpet occasion, we can't say we're surprised that he looks like a dapper prince out of a fairytale novel. The sharp contrast of his cool-toned shirt serves as a gorgeous pop to his otherwise monochromatic look. Not to mention, Jin's having quite the hair moment.



SEHUN

Sehun is another male idol who is extremely well known for ravishing visuals and a princely aura. Once again, the man looks out of Vogue Italia with his open jacket look. Overall the styling to Jin's look is very similar, but Jin rocks a more casual, down-to-earth and unbuttoned look that changes the feel of the outfit a bit from how Jin wore his look.

MY VERDICT:

Truthfully, the princely visual and overall style of Jin caught my eye and is my winner for this matchup. The major factor that led me to this decision was the fact that Sehun is seriously making this look his- he has that cold gaze, chic Berluti tux and the buttons slightly tousled for a laid-back look, yet he looks like he could be in a Miami Vice remake with the smolder. Jin's look is to die for, he just exudes different energy than Sehun is bringing into the look. I'd argue that the stylish hairstyle ties Jin's outfit together well to give him a vaguely other-worldly aura. His buttoned-up blazer gives him a formal feeling that makes him look royal, which is why he's my winner for this WWIB.

POLL:

So, what do you think allkpop community? Who wore it better - Jin or Sehun? Show your support to the idol who you think wore this sharp look better in the comments and vote for the winner below!