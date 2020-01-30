Seungri to possibly delay military enlistment

﻿ ﻿ SE DAILY

Seungri may have his military enlistment delayed.

He was indicted earlier today without detention for multiple crimes, leading to a great interest in his military enlistment status as he applied for a delay of enlistment due to his ongoing trial and was approved. He was expected to receive his summon for service next month.

The Military Manpower Association announced recently that "the decision will be made as soon as possible, given the relevant laws and regulations."

Stay tuned for more updates.

