Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seungri to possibly delay military enlistment

Seungri may have his military enlistment delayed.

He was indicted earlier today without detention for multiple crimes, leading to a great interest in his military enlistment status as he applied for a delay of enlistment due to his ongoing trial and was approved.  He was expected to receive his summon for service next month.

The Military Manpower Association announced recently that "the decision will be made as soon as possible, given the relevant laws and regulations." 

Stay tuned for more updates.

0

diadems-1,229 pts 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

He's been indicted on prostitution charges. He cant enlist.

0

AnonymousInsider315 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

That does make sense. This way he's available for whatever might be needed of him for the investigation and considering they seem to have something on him or they wouldn't be pushing him into court or trying to postpone the enlistment.

With any hope this will wrap up quick.

