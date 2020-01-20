19

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BLACKPINK's Jennie shows off her cute side in a recent update

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK's Jennie showed off her cute side and her lithe figure in a recent update. 

The popular star posted a series of stylish photos to her personal Instagram on January 20th. Jennie is rocking a floral dress and long black boots that accentuate her lengthy figure, making her way to the top of trending news for her lovely visuals.

Netizens have been commenting: 

"She's so cute!"

"Long-legged Jennie."

"This is why camera angles are important." 


View this post on Instagram

🌹

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) on

BLACKPINK is currently on their Japan Dome Tour. They will perform at Fukuoka Dome on February 22.

horrorbiz9594 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

What a cutie<3

kingsejung-2,097 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Jennie my cute pretty unni!

