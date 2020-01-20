BLACKPINK's Jennie shows off her cute side in a recent update

BLACKPINK's Jennie showed off her cute side and her lithe figure in a recent update.
The popular star posted a series of stylish photos to her personal Instagram on January 20th. Jennie is rocking a floral dress and long black boots that accentuate her lengthy figure, making her way to the top of trending news for her lovely visuals.
Netizens have been commenting:
"She's so cute!"
"Long-legged Jennie."
"This is why camera angles are important."
BLACKPINK is currently on their Japan Dome Tour. They will perform at Fukuoka Dome on February 22.
