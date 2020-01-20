BLACKPINK's Jennie shows off her cute side in a recent update

BLACKPINK's Jennie showed off her cute side and her lithe figure in a recent update.

The popular star posted a series of stylish photos to her personal Instagram on January 20th. Jennie is rocking a floral dress and long black boots that accentuate her lengthy figure, making her way to the top of trending news for her lovely visuals.

Netizens have been commenting:

"She's so cute!"

"Long-legged Jennie."

"This is why camera angles are important."





BLACKPINK is currently on their Japan Dome Tour. They will perform at Fukuoka Dome on February 22.