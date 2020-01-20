BTS's V spotted hanging out with 'Parasite' actor Choi Woo Sik in Los Angeles

BTS's V was spotted hanging out with 'Parasite' actor Choi Woo Sik in Los Angeles, California.
A couple of videos popped up on BTS's official Twitter account showing off the two's close friendship.
The captions read: "Congratulations on winning a SAG (Screen Actors Guild) award Woo Shik!" and "It's hard to believe that the person who won this award is the person in this video."
Choi Woo Shik recently won a Screen Actor's Guild Award along with the cast of 'Parasite' for the 'Best Ensemble Cast' Category. The videos above show V and Choi Woo Shik chummily eating hamburgers and taking a walk together in sunny Los Angeles.
Congratulations again to the cast and crew of 'Parasite'!
Log in to comment