BTS's V spotted hanging out with 'Parasite' actor Choi Woo Sik in Los Angeles

BTS's V was spotted hanging out with 'Parasite' actor Choi Woo Sik in Los Angeles, California.

A couple of videos popped up on BTS's official Twitter account showing off the two's close friendship.



우식씨 SAG 상 축하해 pic.twitter.com/KO6sRElRTb — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 20, 2020

믿어지지가 않네요 이분이 그 시상식에서 그분이라는게 pic.twitter.com/FQmgpjQ1gT — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 20, 2020

The captions read: "Congratulations on winning a SAG (Screen Actors Guild) award Woo Shik!" and "It's hard to believe that the person who won this award is the person in this video."



Choi Woo Shik recently won a Screen Actor's Guild Award along with the cast of 'Parasite' for the 'Best Ensemble Cast' Category. The videos above show V and Choi Woo Shik chummily eating hamburgers and taking a walk together in sunny Los Angeles.

Congratulations again to the cast and crew of 'Parasite'!