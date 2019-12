A handsome Youtuber has stolen the hearts of netizens with his 'boyfriend' type look.

The Youtuber who goes by the name Veiled ASMR SJ mainly showcases ASMR videos, vlogs, and more on his channel.

Netizens have been commenting feverishly on his posts, stating:



"He could be a celebrity."

"Those visuals... just wow."

"Those muscles are unreal!"

You can follow him on Instagram here.