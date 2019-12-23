PSY's medical treatment room for children celebrates its 7th-year-anniversary

Psy's psychology medical treatment room for children has celebrated its 7th-anniversary.

The popular star is said to have started the treatment room at Yonsei University's Severance Hospital in 2013 with a 500 million KRW (429,600 USD) donation to start a child psychology treatment room. The treatment room officially changed its name to 'Psy's Treatment Room' in November 2014.









Psy is said to have started this treatment room to help better relationships between parent and their children through the use of counseling. The star uploaded a commemorative photo to his personal Instagram on December 23rd with the caption: "Every year, 2,000 children use this treatment room. I feel good!!"



Congratulations to Psy!